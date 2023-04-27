Woman's Thread on Food Dishes She Tried in Two Weeks in Mumbai Will Make Your Mouths Drool

Indian streets are culinary heaven. The country is known for its street food. Every state has its own speciality. From Vada Pav in Mumbai to Chhole Bhature in Delhi, Litti Choka in Bihar to Laal Maas in Rajasthan, every state has its own dish. Now, a Twitter thread is going viral and it is a “treat" for all Mumbai foodies out there. Twitter user ‘Priyadarshini Chatterjee’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared all that she tried in Mumbai during a period of two weeks.

From Aloo paneer Kulcha to Paleu, she has included it all. For those who don’t know, Paleu is a barnyard millet porridge topped with brined green peppercorn and chilli crisp. It is served with green aubergine bharta, moong and ivy gourd salad and crisp fried dried veggies.

She further mentioned, “There have been a few other good meals that I don’t have pictures of! This isn’t a best-of list….just a thread on stuff I have been eating."

Here is the viral thread:

The thread and the pictures made may people drool. “Wow thanks for putting this on the map!! The whole trail is amazingly curated," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “you have eaten at more places in 2 weeks than I ever have living in the city my entire life."

“Wrong thread to read in the night, when you are at your hungry-iesttttt," mentioned another person.

