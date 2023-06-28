Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Woman’s Tweet on Her Favourite Thing About Delhi Has People Recollecting Their Own Experiences

Woman’s Tweet on Her Favourite Thing About Delhi Has People Recollecting Their Own Experiences

Twitter user mentioned her favourite thing about Delhi and now everyone is recalling their own experience.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 11:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Woman’s Tweet on Her Favourite Thing About Delhi Has People Recollecting Their Own Experiences. (Image: Twitter/@riachops)
Woman’s Tweet on Her Favourite Thing About Delhi Has People Recollecting Their Own Experiences. (Image: Twitter/@riachops)

Delhi is heaven for all the explorers out there. From painted walls to monuments, an extraordinary culinary experience to strolling around aimlessly, the city is perfect for all those who want to explore. Now, a Twitter user ‘Ria Chopra’ took to the micro blogging site and shared her favourite thing about the capital city. This did not only spark a discussion online but also has many people reminiscing.

Also Read: Rs 40 in 5 Hours? Video Of Bengaluru Auto Driver Crying Due to Low Wage Sparks Debate on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Ria shared an image of ‘Agrasen Ki Baoli.’ With this, she wrote, “one of my favourite things about Delhi is how you will find pockets of history just around the corner from office spaces, sometimes hidden away and sometimes in plain sight, offering a doorway into our past, taking up their rightful space in this city that has seen seven cities."

Advertisement

Here is the tweet:

Seems like many people agree with her. One person wrote, “Yes, that is so very true and how magical it is when you actually have a friend to explore with." “if you’ve been to the inner lanes of chandni chowk you’ll discover some hidden tombs that sits back with a history no one knows about," mentioned another person. People were also seen sharing their own experience and why they don’t like the city.

One Twitter user mentioned, “one of my favourite things about delhi is how quickly i packed my shit and left after someone POISONED THE WATER TANKS in my gated society in vasant kunj with an intent to cause serious harm to the residents of the complex."

Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Also Read: US Man Turns Lone Passenger on Flight, Gets First-class Treatment From Crew After 18-hour Delay

    What do you think?

    Follow us on

    first published: June 28, 2023, 11:06 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 11:06 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App