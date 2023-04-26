Woman's Viral Video on Relating Life Problems to Grocery Items is Too Hilarious

These days, creativity is limitless! Bloggers are constantly pushing the envelope to captivate online audiences with their unique and unconventional ideas. Recently, an Instagram influencer took things up a notch by cleverly using grocery items to depict common life struggles in a hilarious skit that’s guaranteed to hit close to home. Her witty wordplay and relatable scenario of discussing problems with a friend will leave you in stitches and has received a ton of love and appreciation from her followers online.

Content creator, Muskan Ranka’s hilarious video has taken the internet by storm. The video features her in a grocery store, where she pretends to have a conversation with her friend Sakshi about various problems related to her salary, boss, and dating life. What makes this skit so entertaining is how Muskan cleverly plays around with the names of grocery items to fit into the conversation. She starts with “No Cash-ew" and goes on to say “Salary (Pani) Puri Khatam" to signify she has no money left for a “Date-s" with Aayush.

The fun doesn’t stop there - she hilariously says, “Vo mere Ross ki Emily (Imli) aur vo meri Rachel ka Gunther (Guntur) bana pada hai," which is sure to tickle your funny bones if you’re a ‘Friends’ fan. From her boss doing “Shak-kar" on her to the super boss pretending to be the “Badshah," Muskan’s wordplay game is top-notch and not to be missed!

Her creativity and humour did not go unnoticed as she shared her Instagram reel on Twitter. Users were thoroughly amused by her skit, with one commenting, “Haha.. This is really creative!" Another user appreciated her innovation and called her skit a trendsetter, saying “Quite creative and very innovative. First of its kind on SM will be trendsetter in days to come."

Muskan has had a track record of creating viral skits, and this latest one is no exception. In a previous video, she used famous brand names to depict her dating story, where she didn’t want to “Spy-kar" her boyfriend but kept telling “Zoot" anyway. The result was another funny hit that had her followers ROFL.

