Women and More Likely Than Men to Feel Shame When Listening to Audio Erotica

In recent years, erotic podcasts have proliferated, offering an audio alternative to pornographic videos. Although this niche market is mainly aimed at women, they often feel ashamed listening to these racy audio fictions. At least, so reports a recent study from China, published in the journal, Behavioral Sciences, which suggests that women are more likely than men to feel negative emotions, such as shame and embarrassment, when listening to erotic audio content.

To reach this conclusion, researchers from Hangzhou Normal University and China West Normal University analyzed the emotional responses and heart rates of 40 participants (20 women and 20 men) when they listened to audio segments described as “happy," “erotic" or “neutral." They also asked them to rate the levels of pleasure and shame they experienced while listening.

Study participants tended to report feeling ashamed only when they listened to “erotic" audio content, regardless of their sex. “Happy" and “neutral" extracts did not arouse such emotions in them. The scientists did find, however, that women were more self-conscious than men when listening to audio programs with strong sexual overtones, and rated them as less pleasant than “happy" ones. The men, on the other hand, tended to enjoy “erotic" or “happy" audio equally.

These results show that suggestive audio content elicits different emotional responses in men and women. The researchers see this as a sign that eroticism fulfills distinct functions in men and women. “These findings indicated that men may attribute a greater appetitive incentive value to erotica, while exposed to erotica may be associated with more interoceptive awareness in women," write the study authors.

The conclusions of this study must be qualified, however, due to the limited size of the panel of participants, their young age (between 18 and 27), Chinese society’s conservative view of sexuality and intimacy, and the very nature of the “erotic" audio content used. The audio extracts were taken from several pornographic sites, including Pornhub, and were not scripted programs such as those offered by Voxxx or Steamy. The latter are becoming increasingly popular with a very female audience in search of sensuality, far from the reductive pitfalls of mainstream porn. Despite this, they remain fairly little known due to the reluctance of advertisers and social networks to accept content of a sexual nature.