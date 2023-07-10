Women Delivery Agents In Britain Complain Of Sexual Harassment By Customers

We live in a world where women’s safety is still a major setback. Women worldwide are subjected to sexual harassment, which comes in different forms. Women delivery agents in Britain have been dealing with the same. In recent times, many of them have complained of inappropriate behaviour from clients. On condition of anonymity, a female delivery agent told The Independent that she had gone to deliver food to a customer, but what happened to her was horrifying. According to the report, as she rang the doorbell and waited, she was in for a rude shock once her client opened the door. The man was stark naked without a pinch of cloth on his body. The woman got terrified and immediately ran away from there. The incident left the woman shaken, and she claimed to feel particularly vulnerable as an immigrant living in the UK, so she refrained from complaining.

This is not a lone incident, as many other women from Britain have narrated similar ordeals. Another woman, who worked for a delivery app, faced something similar. When she went to deliver the food, the man met her only in his underwear and asked her to come to his house and feed him. Women agents say that these customers, as soon as they see the name of a woman as the delivery partner on their app, plan such perverse acts mindfully. An agent working for Deliveroo said that a male customer once asked her to come inside the house and drink alcohol with him.

Experts caution that due to the nature of the gig economy, which includes freelance labour like delivery duties, lone working frequently results in vulnerable conditions for women in particular.