Women Set Internet Ablaze By Grooving To Lara Dutta-John Abraham’s Song Tauba Tauba

Remember the 2005 multi-starrer movie Kaal? While its supernatural thrilling plot was successful in giving us jump scares, the film also introduced us to some euphoric tracks by music directors Raj Anand and Salim-Sulaiman. So much so that even more than a decade later, its chartbuster song Tauba Tauba continues to trend on the internet. An example of this was seen recently when two women mesmerized the Internet with their performance to the song. Parisa Barkzi shared a video of their gig, which was choreographed by her friend Simranjat, who also grooved alongside her.

The video was shared with the caption, “Tauba Tauba ishq main kariya. Finally danced with this cutie Simranjat." With their astounding expressions, amusing energy and on-point synchronization, the women dancing to the track will surely strike a chord in your heart. Also, the variations in their steps are extremely graceful. The two girls were decked in all black, which could be a symbolisation of Kaal’s character Kali, essayed by Ajay Devgn. Tauba Tauba originally featured John Abraham, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi grooving to it. This ecstatic track is an output of ensemble singing maestros including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Richa Sharma and Kunal Ganjawala among others.

In no time, the clip started making rounds on the internet, with a legion of users flooding the comments section with appreciation for their performances. While several users complemented their energies, many praised them for the choice of the track. A user commented, “Uff… Ye beautiful song… Or uske upr ap dono ka ye beautiful dance… Haye (This beautiful song… And on top of that this beautiful dance of both of you. Oh my god)." It seemed that the video made users nostalgic, as they couldn’t help but go gaga over the track, as a user commented, “Hindi movies don’t make music like these anymore. What a combination of Western and Indian beats and ragas." Some users didn’t shy away from confessing that they watched the video on loop, as a user said, “Ptaa nhi kitni bar dekh liya yeh video (Don’t know how many times I have watched this video)."

So far, the video has been viewed more than 3 million times. Last month the official Instagram page of Salim-Sulaiman celebrated 18 years of Kaal.

While sharing Salim Merchant’s clip from one of his concerts, the caption read, “8 Years of Kaal: Time to revisit the melodies by Salim-Sulaiman."

In the clip, the music composer can be seen performing Tauba Tauba, along with a few background singers, at one of his concerts.

