Women Sing Justin Bieber's Baby, Internet Calls Them 'Justin Bibiyaan'

Justin Bieber’s iconic song Baby continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, remaining a popular choice for music enthusiasts to groove on. In recent times, a viral cover of this 2010 hit has captured attention and sparked widespread interest. The video features a family gathered inside an under-construction house, passionately singing the song in a folk style. Though the lyrics differ from the original version, the unique rendition has amassed over 1 million views. Social media users have been quick to praise the rendition.

The Culture Gully, an Instagram page, recently shared a clip of a family taking a break from supervising the construction of their house to create a unique rendition of Baby. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Taking a break during supervising the construction of their house, this family created a whole new rendition of Justin Bieber’s song ‘Baby’. There’s no dearth of talent all across the world," while the overlay text reads, “Presenting to you Justin Bibiyaan."

The viral video of a family singing Justin Bieber’s Baby has sparked a range of reactions on the internet. While many users loved the unique and folk-style twist, others were confused.

A user wrote, “I have so many questions," another wrote, “New way of folk song now," while another stated, “They’re so good. A user who was impressed asked, “Yes talent but what in the world is going on?" “Better than the original," another commented."

One more wrote, “Pakistan me Justin Bieber ka yeh song bohot alag level famous hai. It has literally become a part of their culture. (This Justin Bieber song is incredibly popular at a different level in Pakistan)."

Earlier, another viral video emerged featuring a farmer from Karnataka singing Justin Bieber’s popular song Baby.