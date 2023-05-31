Women Have More Efficient Body Clock Compared To Men, Says New Study

Do you feel a little weird after waking up late at night? If so, your body’s circadian clock is grappling with the fact that you are awake. Scientists have named this condition the circadian misalignment. However, they believe that its effect is not the same for all. Going by a new study, circadian misalignment harms men more than women. According to the researchers, when it comes to the body clock, women are more flexible than men.

If Sean Anderson, a researcher at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania is to be believed, these findings can have broad societal implications ranging from shift work schedules to trans-meridian travel. The study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine analysed the data of more than 92,000 individuals.

Researchers studied the history of shiftwork of people who work on a fixed or rotation basis between 7 am and 6 pm. Both men and women are likely to develop metabolic syndrome during shift work. Although, the risk happens to be higher for male workers than for females. Also, the researchers concluded that women working in shifts sleep better than their male counterparts. Meanwhile, the same results were found in male and female rats as well.

Effects of unusual routine on Men

During the same study, scientists fed the rats a high-fat diet in abnormal day-night cycles. It was found that while the microbiome, metabolism, and behaviour of female mice remained mostly unaffected, the male rats’

complaints of high blood pressure. Additionally, changes in their gut microbiome and liver metabolism were also noticed. The male rats also gained much more weight after 12 weeks of bi-weekly shifts compared to the female rats.

How does the circadian clock work?

The circadian clock works on a 24-hour basis with our brain regulating the nearby organs of the body. The rhythm of the clocks dictates every aspect of our body’s physiology. While it is best known for controlling sleep patterns, this clock controls everything from our cell function to our metabolism.

In the meantime, earlier studies have established that shiftwork can cause disturbance in our sleep, increasing metabolic syndrome and accidents at work. This further raises the risk of heart disease and strokes, along with high blood pressure andblood sugar.