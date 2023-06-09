'Won't Even Feed This To Enemies': This Mirchi Ice Cream Leaves Foodies In Disbelief

It’s June but the scorching summer heat continues to increase humidity. At such a time, cool things like fruit juices and ice creams have topped people’s cravings list. While ice creams are supposed to be sweet, this Indore food vendor has changed the beloved dessert’s complete composition, and the internet is shocked. A bizarre recipe video of his novel “Mirchi ice cream" has gone viral on Instagram leaving foodies utterly upset. In the clip, the man first uses several pieces of raw green chillies and a dash of an unidentified flavour and sauces.

He mixes it well on the prepping platform before adding what seems to be liquid ice cream to get the desired texture. In the end, the vendor rolls out his new creation to serve it to a customer by garnishing it with gems. Take a look at the making of the unusual dessert here:

Advertisement

As soon as the video surfaced online, it ended up irking foodies to a whole new level, especially ice cream lovers. Even spicy lovers do not want anything to do with this experimental dessert. A user commented “To be honest I love spicy food, but I will never dare to try this stupid thing in my entire life," another warned, “Never include raw green chilli and raw milk, that’s one of the cooking rules. You’ll get a lot of stomach issues bro." One more joked, “Today I have discovered where to properly use all the profanities I’ve learned in my life." Meanwhile, a user said, “Won’t even feed this to my enemies dude."

A section of foodies also began dropping amusing reactions by sarcastically listing out the ingredients that the vendor may have missed. A user said, “You haven’t added cheese and butter yet." Another reminded, “Harpic bhul gaye (You forgot to add Harpic)." One more asked, “Zeher main mila du bhaiya (Should I add poison bro)."