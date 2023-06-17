Working From Home Without A Proper Set-Up? Here’s How You Might Look By 2100

Working from home is not a rule, now that the coronavirus pandemic has already subsided, but it has become the new normal for most of us. With a quick and mandatory change in the work environment, people began doing their jobs from the comfort of their home and since then, have opted to do the same. But they rarely pay attention to develop a dedicated work station, even at home and end up working from sofa or bed. But a recent study shows how you might look by 2100 if you continue to work without a proper set-up at home.

Meet Anna, a fictional character created by researchers at Furniture At Work to showcase the potential consequences of our current work-from-home habits. Anna’s appearance is a chilling depiction of what we might resemble by the year 2100 if we continue this trend. With a hunchback, dark swollen eyes and claw-like hands, Anna raises concerns about the toll that working from home could have on our physical health. The unsettling depiction also includes weight gain and weak immune system. Citing this “future human," experts are suggesting people to maintain a healthy lifestyle even if they are working off-site.

Brian Clark, the founder of United Medical Education, said in a statement: “Long-term health risks of working from home include mental health concerns such as stress, loneliness, and burnout. To avoid these risks, remote workers should prioritise social connection and self-care and establish clear boundaries between work and personal time."

A team at University of Leeds created Anna using AI technology, which sheds light on the fact that a significant portion of home-workers lack a dedicated workspace in their homes.