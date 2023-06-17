Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Working From Home Without A Proper Set-Up? Here's How You Might Look By 2100

Researchers have created a model that is a chilling depiction of what we might resemble by the year 2100 if we continue working from home without a dedicated work station.

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 19:06 IST

The unsettling depiction also includes weight gain and a weak immune system.(Credits:Furniture@work)
The unsettling depiction also includes weight gain and a weak immune system.(Credits:Furniture@work)

Working from home is not a rule, now that the coronavirus pandemic has already subsided, but it has become the new normal for most of us. With a quick and mandatory change in the work environment, people began doing their jobs from the comfort of their home and since then, have opted to do the same. But they rarely pay attention to develop a dedicated work station, even at home and end up working from sofa or bed. But a recent study shows how you might look by 2100 if you continue to work without a proper set-up at home.

Meet Anna, a fictional character created by researchers at Furniture At Work to showcase the potential consequences of our current work-from-home habits. Anna’s appearance is a chilling depiction of what we might resemble by the year 2100 if we continue this trend. With a hunchback, dark swollen eyes and claw-like hands, Anna raises concerns about the toll that working from home could have on our physical health. The unsettling depiction also includes weight gain and weak immune system. Citing this “future human," experts are suggesting people to maintain a healthy lifestyle even if they are working off-site.

Brian Clark, the founder of United Medical Education, said in a statement: “Long-term health risks of working from home include mental health concerns such as stress, loneliness, and burnout. To avoid these risks, remote workers should prioritise social connection and self-care and establish clear boundaries between work and personal time."

A team at University of Leeds created Anna using AI technology, which sheds light on the fact that a significant portion of home-workers lack a dedicated workspace in their homes.

    • “Anna displays many physical effects because of consistent use of technology, screen exposure and poor posture, as well as highlighting potential mental health issues. To visualise the effects of not having a proper place to work at home, Furniture at Work used scientific research and worked with healthcare experts to reveal what the remote worker of the future could look like," the company was quoted as saying by LADBible.

    Experts have recommended a ‘20-20-20’ rule to protect and maintain eye health, especially for individuals who spend extended periods of time working on screens. The rule suggests taking regular breaks by looking away from the screen every 20 minutes for 20 seconds and focusing on something 20 feet away. Would you try this exercise?

    first published: June 17, 2023, 19:06 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 19:06 IST
