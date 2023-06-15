Working With Artificial Intelligence Could Make Us Unhappy

The prowess of artificial intelligence software is attracting the interest of bosses and managers, who see it as an opportunity to boost their staff’s productivity. But a new study warns of the psychological cost of these new technologies. An international team of researchers conducted four experiments involving 794 employees in Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia and the USA, working in a variety of industries. Some participants work as engineers in a Taiwanese biomedical company, while others are employed in an Indonesian property management company that uses artificial intelligence software to value properties or manage customer portfolios.

The scientists asked the workers to rate their levels of loneliness and anxiety, as well as their sense of belonging to the company since using AI in their work tasks. They were also asked about the quality of their sleep and the amount of alcohol they drink once their working day is over. The aim was to determine whether the introduction of this new technology into their workplace is affecting their personal well-being and quality of life.

Everything suggests that AI isolates employees more than it helps them to develop professionally. Indeed, the use of artificial intelligence software contributes to the individualization of tasks and, by extension, to a breakdown in the collective dimension of work. In the interest of efficiency, employees rely on the machine to carry out their tasks, rather than turning to their office colleagues. In this context, it’s difficult to maintain links with others, which explains why the study participants said they felt lonelier since they started using artificial intelligence in their professional lives.

Solitude vs productivity

This feeling of isolation can be a source of great unease for some employees, as highlighted by this research, published in the Journal of Applied Psychology. As a result, they sleep less well and are more likely to drink alcohol after work. “Humans are social animals, and isolating work with AI systems may have damaging spillover effects into employees’ personal lives," says Pok Man Tang, lead author on the study and an assistant professor of management at the University of Georgia, speaking to The Fast Company.