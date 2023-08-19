Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
'World's Biggest Hug', Says Internet After Lion Jumps To Embrace Man

A video has captured an extraordinary interaction – a man's embrace with a majestic lion– transcending boundaries between man and animals and captivating hearts.

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 19:57 IST

It has been my dream to hug a lion, commented a user on the post. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a world often consumed by news of conflicts and uncertainties, it’s the heartwarming moments that have the power to remind us of the special connections that still exists between human and animals. Among these connections, where people cuddle and show affection to their pets, there’s a person who caught everyone’s attention by hugging a magnificent lion. Recently, a recent that has taken the internet into an overdrive showcased an extraordinary interaction between an individual and a powerful creature of the wild – a lion. This incredible moment took place in an outdoor setting where the man and the lion share an encounter that defies the boundaries of species and captivates the hearts of those who watch it.

In the video, something amazing unfolds. As the clip begins, a man and a lion can be seen coming together in a way that’s not ordinary for their kind. The lion, strong and graceful, rushed towards the man with a lot of excitement and even leapt onto him. What happens next is truly touching – the man embraced the lion with a mix of bravery and kindness, creating a truly breathtaking scene that’s full of emotions.

Take a look at the video here:

The post was shared by an Instagram page named African Animal. Accompanying the video, the caption read, “Lion jump via Dean Schneider." As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. Many were completely taken by the clip while others were amazed watching this candid interaction between a man and a lion. Reacting to the post, a user commented, “OMG, (s)he is about to sit on your laps just like a human baby."

Another commented, “That has been my dream to hug a lion," while an Instagram user wrote, “Is this real, if it is the guy being left on is lucky he wasn’t seriously in juiced with the claws on the lion-loving lion."

“This is the world’s biggest hug," a user commented.

    Beyond its visual splendour, the video serves as a testament to the importance of preserving and respecting the natural world. It underscores the significance of responsible wildlife conservation efforts that allow for the coexistence of humans and animals, even in their untamed habitats.

    first published: August 19, 2023, 19:47 IST
    last updated: August 19, 2023, 19:57 IST
