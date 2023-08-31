World's Fastest Writer? Man Puts His Speed To The Test In Hilarious Video

Some people are born with special talents. Not long ago a 5-year-old boy from Bhatinda, Punjab, bagged the opportunity to meet the President of India Droupadi Murmu after he recited the Hanuman Chalisa in 1 minute and 54 seconds. A man from Nigeria, named Josh Alfred also claimed to possess the special ability of being the fastest writer in the world, in a fictitious reality television show. In a hilarious turn of events, when the man, who is also a comedian by profession, attempted to showcase his talent, he ended up in a hysterically funny situation. You would not be able to control your laughter after watching him perform on stage.

A video of Josh Alfred claiming to be the world’s fastest writer was dropped on Instagram on August 11. The original video was shared by the comedian himself on July 19. The recorded visual footage is actually a skit performed by Alfred along with a friend, who he claimed to be the fastest speaker in the world. Further, two of Alfred’s friends were acting as judges in the fictitious program, made to entertain the masses. The show is sarcastically named “The Audition", which appears to be an imitation of a talent hunt show and is created by Alfred.

The video opens with two men, pretending to be judges, urging Josh Alfred to show his talent. In reply, the comedian asserts with confidence that he is the fastest writer in the world. “I can write a whole page in three seconds," he claims. Alfred then introduces another one of his friends calling him the world’s fastest speaker and starts to display his talent.

Sending social media users ROFL-ing, Alfred’s friend is seen blabbering indiscreetly while Alfred starts scribbling on a piece of paper almost instantly. But when the paper is handed to the judges it is seen that Alfred has written illegibly, and simply drawn a few lines. When the judges start hurling abuses at Alfred and his friend for promising something fake, the comedian hits back with an equally sarcastic reply, “Could you hear what he said?"