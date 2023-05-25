World's Most Dangerous North Yungas Road Once Killed 200-300 Travellers Every Year

Hitting the road becomes special when one travels with friends and family. For some, the journey is considered more important than the actual destination. However, some roads are not only uncomfortable to travel but also pose a threat to life. A similar path called ‘The Death Road’ is found in Bolivia.

Officially known as the North Yungas Road, nestled high in the hills of La Paz, Bolivia, it is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the world. The stretch is around 70 kilometres long and is full of dirt, gravel, fog, and landslides. It was also found that the road is barely wider than 10 feet in certain areas.

It has been found that several drivers have lost their lives on the treacherous path. According to reports, it has been revealed that around 200–300 travellers who used the dangerous road die every year.

This road was built by Paraguayan prisoners who were taken captive during the Chaco War fought between Paraguay and Brazil in the 1930s. It was revealed that they had made it by cutting mountains. This road connects La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, with the low-lying town of Coroico. It allowed the merchants to shuttle and then sell goods from the Amazon rainforest to the villages.

In 1995, the Inter-American Bank declared it the world’s most dangerous road. The road is not very wide and was found to be quite dangerous for the travellers. It has been found that it becomes even more slippery during the rain.

Until 2006, the road was the only way to travel between these two cities, but in 2009, the government constructed another road. A lot of security arrangements have been made on the new road, and it is no longer the most dangerous road in the world.

Nowadays, mountain bikers are often seen travelling through the treacherous path. The older stretch is also used by local people. According to reports, more than a dozen cyclists have died on the dangerous road.