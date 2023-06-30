World's Most Expensive Tomato Seeds Cost Rs 3 Crore Per Kg

In the past week, there has been a significant surge in tomato prices in India, with a staggering 200% increase. Prices rose from Rs 40 per kilogram in the third week of May to Rs 125 per kilogram this week in some regions of India including Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. Also, tomato prices at Mother Dairy’s Safal stores have doubled to almost Rs 80 per kilogram within the last week.

Speaking of tomatoes, did you know that Hazera Genetics sells tomato seeds that are more expensive than gold? Their special summer sun tomato seeds are in high demand in the European market with truly astonishing prices. A one-kilogram packet of these exceptionally expensive tomato seeds costs around Rs 3 crore. With that amount of money, you could easily purchase five kilograms of gold.

Each seed of this particular tomato variety can yield up to twenty kilograms of tomatoes. Additionally, the fruits themselves are quite expensive. What sets this tomato apart is that it is seedless, requiring farmers to purchase new seeds for every crop. Despite the higher cost, these tomatoes are known for their exceptional taste. Once someone experiences their flavour, they tend to develop a consistent demand for them. In comparison, the regular tomatoes sold in your region are considerably cheaper in comparison to the price of this unique tomato variety.

Hazera is dedicated to the advancement of top-notch tomato seeds, enabling the growth of thriving communities. To achieve this goal, Hazera prioritises enhancing its efficiency and effectiveness in research, production, processing and quality, benefiting both its customers and employees.