World's Most Expensive Vodka Bottle Costs Rs 30 Crore

If you have all the money in the world and decide to splurge a bit on a drink to flaunt your newfound luck before your discreetly jealous friends, what would you do? Where would you go to get it? This story intends to inform you about the world’s most luxurious vodka out on the table. Have you ever heard of the “Billionaire vodka"?

Leon Verres’ extraordinary creation, The Billionaire vodka, earns its name by being the most exorbitant vodka bottle available for purchase worldwide. However, it comes with a substantial price tag of a staggering $3.7 million. This means that the Billionaire vodka is worth around Rs 30 crore. It’s worth noting that one would hope customs wouldn’t impose duties on this precious drink during import.

Adorned with sheer opulence, the vodka bottle is bedecked with an astonishing 3,000 diamonds. The bottle itself is crafted from a captivating violet-hued heavy glass, adding to its allure. Furthermore, it is enveloped in a special coat or covering, enhancing its visual appeal and ensuring it stands out as an extraordinary work of art.