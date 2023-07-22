Worlds Of Barbie And Oppenheimer Collide In Epic Fan-Created AI Trailer

The clash of two vastly different films, Barbie and Oppenheimer has created a unique pop culture phenomenon. Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece delves into the life of the father of the atomic bomb, while Greta Gerwig’s film is centred around the beloved doll. This clash has sparked people to create numerous memes, fan art and video mash-ups, captivating the internet.

One such creation is the Barbenheimer trailer, produced by the Instagram page Curious Refuge, using artificial intelligence (AI).

They seamlessly blended the two big-budget films. While you think it’s just another fan video, the results will stun you.

In the imaginative trailer, Matt Damon’s Lieutenant General Leslie Groves takes an unexpected turn by recruiting none other than Barbie to build a bomb. The iconic doll is portrayed as larger than life, as she dons multiple hats throughout the trailer. From being a brilliant scientist to a confident flight attendant, an astronaut, a Marine Corps medic, a veterinarian and even a three-time Olympic gold medallist.

As the Barbenheimer trailer progresses, it introduces the hilarious cameo by Ryan Gosling’s Ken, who makes an appearance to visit Barbie’s secret laboratory. Barbie and Ken’s witty banter adds a touch of romance and humour.

As the trailer reaches its climax, the excitement doesn’t end there, Barbie is watching the weapon she created explode and she quotes the famous line from the Bhagavad Gita that J. Robert Oppenheimer remembered during the Trinity Test in 1945, “I am become death, the destroyer of worlds."

Content creators, Mike Fink and Caleb Ward are the minds behind the epic fusion and they perfectly blended the cast, plots and visuals of both, Oppenheimer and Barbie.

As soon as the Barbenheimer trailer was shared on social media platforms, the humour and historical references intrigued social media users, who expressed their admiration in the comments section.

A user wrote, “The movie we deserve."

Another referring a scene from the trailer wrote, “You had me at cill-kill. BRILLIANT."

Another wrote, “I don’t deserve you all….I really don’t - this is AMAZING."