Worrisome Video Shows Students Holding Umbrellas Inside Classroom In Bihar After Roof Leak

A video showing students holding umbrellas inside a classroom is going viral on Twitter. In the video, posted by Amit Malviya, one can see a small classroom full of students and a teacher. The classroom seems old, in a condition likely to collapse but what has caught everyone’s attention on social media is that several students can be spotted holding an umbrella while being taught. The video further shows the classroom and focuses on the roof which reveals that it has been leaking and students are trying to save themselves and their belongings from getting wet.

This video has been reportedly recorded in Goplapur High School in Saidpur block of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

In response to the video, many users have commented on the sorry state of education in government schools. One comment says that the entire country has been dealing with such issues without any avail. Another one said he feels sad for the students.

Since being shared, the post has collected nearly 47,000 views and over 700 reposts along with over 1,800 likes. Among the several comments, the State coordinator of INC, Advocate Anuj Shukla urged the government to take note of this situation and to rectify the shortcomings in Bihar’s education infrastructure soon.

According to the Times Now report, the school has been identified as Saidpur Government High School. The school which is under the subdivision of Bihar’s Bhagalpur city is currently making headlines after a video of students holding umbrellas in the classroom had gone viral. Water was also seen stagnated inside classrooms after a fresh spell of rains, reports added.

While enrollment in government schools is increasing, attendance is reportedly concerning. Bihar ranks last in terms of providing students with quality education, as per a NITI Aayog report.