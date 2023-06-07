Would You Give This Food Combo Of ‘Pav Bhaji Ice Cream’ A Try?

This bizarre food combination is going to take your taste buds on a wild ride. The new craze in town is a groundbreaking creation that combines the fiery essence of pav bhaji with the smooth indulgence of ice cream. It does sound outrageous and this unique concoction is turning heads. In a video shared on Instagram, you will witness the unconventional process behind this off-beat ice cream flavour. Brace yourself as a man fearlessly combines the iconic elements of pav, bhaji, onions, and chutney with vanilla ice cream. Yes, you read that right—these unexpected ingredients are about to merge with creamy goodness.

As the mixture blends together, anticipation builds. Finally, the moment of truth arrives. The velvety pav bhaji ice cream emerges, ready to challenge your preconceived notions of flavour profiles. It is even presented as little rolls on a plate. But the daring culinary experience does not stop there. Topping this one-of-a-kind creation with more bhaji and onions adds a surprising texture and an additional layer of complexity. It’s a culinary adventure like no other, destined to provoke reactions and ignite conversations. Are you ready to take a look at this new bizarre food combination in town:

While this innovative fusion has captured the curiosity of daring food enthusiasts, it has also sparked controversy. Many question the harmony of these seemingly conflicting flavors. Not many people were impressed when the two dishes that are so loved separately got mixed in this bizarre food combination. Both the dishes after all have their own fanbase and never in someone’s wildest dreams could they have imagined a creation like this one. The unthinkable, a union of spicy pav bhaji and velvety ice cream. Mera desh badal raha hai (My country is changing)," wrote an Instagram user.

Another comment read, “Jo banata hai usse hi khani chahiye pehle (The one who makes it should be the first one to try it)."