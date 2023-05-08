Wriddhiman Saha Wears Pants the Other Way Around in GT vs LSG, Sparks Hilarious Memes

Gujarat Titans’ opening batter Wriddhiman Saha had a remarkable night at the Narendra Modi stadium, delivering the fastest-ever half-century for the defending champions in the IPL. Saha’s explosive 20-ball fifty provided a sensational start against the Lucknow Super Giants, setting the stage for a formidable total. Alongside Shubman Gill, Saha contributed to a crucial partnership of 142 runs, guiding the hosts to a commanding position. However, amidst the excitement surrounding Saha’s scintillating knock, a hilarious incident took place that sparked a flurry of memes on Twitter. Saha accidentally entered the field wearing his trousers the wrong way around, creating a moment of amusement for fans and spectators alike.

Saha scored a breathtaking 81 off just 43 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes. Unfortunately, his innings came to an end when Perak Mankad took an exceptional catch to dismiss him. However, the interesting incident occurred during the break before the second inning. The Titans attempted to substitute KS Bharat as the wicketkeeper in place of Saha, but the umpires disallowed the substitution. Consequently, Saha hurriedly returned to the field.

Surprisingly, when he reappeared, he had inadvertently put on his trousers backward, leading to a light-hearted moment. Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Quinton de Kock couldn’t contain their laughter, and their reaction was captured by cameras, adding to the amusement. Just like them, even online spectators joined in on the laughter, turning the incident into a meme on social media.

Following the conclusion of the first over, GT swiftly replaced Saha with KS Bharat. They went on to display a clinical performance, resulting in a remarkable 56-run victory. Despite an explosive start by LSG, the Gujarat bowlers remained undeterred, picking up wickets at regular intervals and limiting the visitors to a score of 171.

