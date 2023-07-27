'X' Twitter Handle Reveals Elon Musk ‘Stole’ His Account, Gave Him Company Merch in Return

Ever since Twitter’s takeover, Elon Musk has revealed several ambitious plans for a significant transformation of the social media platform. One of these plans involve ditching the iconic blue bird logo and renaming it to ‘X’. Amid this hasty process, Musk took over the account of Gene X Hwang, who happens to be a photographer from San Francisco.

While speaking to UK Daily Telegraph, Hwang revealed that Twitter handle @X belonged to him for the past 16 years, but Twitter sent him a mail saying it was now their property. “They just took it essentially – kinda what I thought might happen," he told Hwang.

He further claimed that Musk did not pay him for taking over his account.

Hwang is a co-founder of event photo company Orange Photography. He claimed that he had been willing to entertain a sale of the @x account. Despite this, he simply received an email on Tuesday saying that the account was being taken over by the company. Instead of any financial incentive, he was offered some X merchandise and also given a chance to meet with the company’s management.

Meanwhile, not everyone supported Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter. Many took to the micro blogging site and expressed their concern over the same, saying that it is a ‘bad idea’. “The dumbest thing about this is how every other social platform WISHES they created a unique and renowned verb like “Tweet" or “Retweet" - that kind of brand recognition is near impossible to replicate intentionally," wrote a Twitter user.