Yami Gautam Trolled for Asking Followers to 'Guess' The Song in Her Instagram Story, Here's Why

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is currently being trolled after she put up a story on Instagram and asked her followers to ‘guess the song’. The catch in the story is that the name of the song is mentioned right below her name. As per the Instagram feature, if you add a song to your story, its name gets featured in a small sized font. Seems like, Yami is not so up to date when it comes to Instagram features.

The blunder caught attention of people on Twitter and they started trolling the actress. In the image, Yami can be seen wearing black sunglasses and people started joking about how she cannot see while wearing the dark glasses. “Gore gore mukhde pe kala kala chashma," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Guess reply kar do khush ho jaayegi."

Here are a few tweets:

Meanwhile, earlier, Yami was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai and her outfit appeared to be a little uncomfortable. A video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, went viral on Instagram as it featured Yami adjusting her clothes again and again. She donned a ruffled dress with a deep plunging neckline. She was also seen covering her neck and dress multiple times in the video. While most of her fans went wow, there were some who even trolled her for her sartorial choice. A user wrote, “Her outfit is hideous", while another questioned, “What kind of dress is she wearing".