‘Yamuna Is Not Flooding…’: Old Illustrations Of Red Fort Is Trending And How

In an unusual event, the national capital has been wrestling with extreme floods brought by heavy rainfall and a steep rise in the level of the Yamuna river. The river has reached its highest levels in 45 years, resulting in the waterlogging of various parts of the city and hundreds of residents being evacuated from their homes. As the water level crossed the danger mark, images from the Red Fort, portraying the Yamuna water arriving at the walls of the monument went viral. Since then, many individuals have come up with various illustrations, paintings, and throwback pictures of Red Fort.

Recently, a twitter user shared before and after visuals of Red Fort. The pictures showcased the comparison between the present-day status of the monument with a Mughal-era painting that depicts the same area centuries ago, when the Yamuna River used to flow there naturally. The tweet read, “A river never forgets! Even after decades and centuries pass, the river would come back to recapture its borders. Yamuna reclaims its floodplain."

An individual highlighted the Yamuna’s course in the era of Shah Jahan and wrote, “Some Historical facts covering Red Fort & Yamuna : When Shah Jahan moved his capital from Agra to Delhi, he came to the newly built Red Fort through the Yamuna and entered the fort from a water gate. Even Bahadur Shah Zafar escaped the Red Fort in 1857 from the same water gate."

“Ca- 1815. Red Fort from the Nigambodh Ghat. Delhi. Yamuna River will eventually reclaim what is hers! Deal with it!" a user claimed.

One person believed that nature always comes back to reclaim its course.

“The river also served as a protection barrier for the fort. So I guess Yamuna is not flooding Delhi, it’s just taking back its own area in a way which Delhi borrowed to settle. Thoughts?" a comment read.