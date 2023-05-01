Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares He Used to Live in Tents, Sell Panipuri on Mumbai Streets in Viral Video

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s journey to becoming a cricket star is nothing short of an epic tale. From humble beginnings in Uttar Pradesh, he embarked on a thrilling adventure to Mumbai to pursue his dream. His meteoric rise to fame is a classic rags-to-riches story that has captured the hearts of millions. In the now-viral video that’s taking the internet by storm, he opened up about the numerous challenges he faced while living on the streets of Mumbai.

Jaiswal’s passion for cricket literally knew no bounds. Even when his father warned him that he was on his own if he wanted to pursue a career in cricket, Jaiswal took it up as a challenge. He made his way to Mumbai and started living with his uncle. However, leaving his home behind was not easy for him. But, he knew that to achieve something big, one has to make sacrifices.

Advertisement

In the recent interview, Jaiswal shared his struggles of not wanting to burden his uncle who got him some work in a dairy. Unfortunately, he was unable to provide much help at the shop while pursuing his cricket training and was eventually asked to leave. With nowhere to go, he found shelter in a tent with the groundsmen at Azad Maidan. His days were filled with hunger and struggle, and he even resorted to selling panipuri to make ends meet which even brought him embarrassment from his cricket mates who saw him on the stall.

However, his fortune changed when he was spotted by Jwala Singh, who ran a cricket academy in Santacruz. In December 2013, Singh recognised Jaiswal’s talent and potential and took him under his wing. Singh not only provided him with a place to stay but also helped him hone his cricketing skills. The rest, as they say, is history. Jaiswal went on to become one of the most promising young cricketers in the country.

Advertisement

Watch the Viral Video:

Advertisement

He first made waves in a Harris Shield school-level tournament, where he registered an unbeaten 319 and took 13 wickets. He was signed by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 2.4 crore in the IPL 2019 auction. Despite facing initial struggles, Jaiswal has now come into his own in IPL 2023, proving that hard work and perseverance always pay off.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old recently proved his mettle by scoring a phenomenal 124 runs off just 62 balls in RR vs MI match, propelling him to the top of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings. Truly, Jaiswal’s journey from the streets of Mumbai to the top of the league is an inspiration to all, showing that with dedication, anything and everything is possible!

Read all the Latest News here