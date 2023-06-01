YJHD Turns 10: These Tweets Will Make You Want to Watch 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Again

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani has completed 10 complete years. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin not only jolted all the box office records but continues to remain popular even today. The movie about friendship and love stories resonated with many. Hard to believe, the movie recently completed a decade.

While the cast had a gala time at the reunion, fans also took to Twitter and shared many tweets remembering the movie. While some shared their favourite scenes from the film, others talked about characters and the relatable plot.

“Every time I watch Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, I experience a wide range of feelings. It pricks at your heartstrings and brings up memories of the mixed emotions of growing up," wrote a Twitter user.

Here are a few tweets that will make you rewatch the film, have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ shared a deleted scene from the movie. The scene was supposed to be from the time when Naina, played by Deepika, and Bunny, played by Ranbir, are headed out to explore Udaipur. This scene shows Ranbir entering Deepika’s room before heading out. Right after entering, he realizes that Deepika is inside the washroom, having a shower. Making the most of the situation, he starts flirting with her only to realize that it was actually Deepika’s mom inside.