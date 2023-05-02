You Can Be An Inflatable Eagle And Shoo Seagulls At This UK Zoo For Rs 1,000 Per Hour

This is the time for all bird enthusiasts to shine. Blackpool Zoo in Lancashire is seeking “seagull deterrents" to wear bird costumes and scare off pesky seagulls that have been stealing food from visitors and animal enclosures. The zoo received nearly 200 job applications from around the world, with some applicants even submitting videos of themselves already dressed as birds, reported BBC. Candidates who will be successful in joining the “visitor services" team will earn £10.80 an hour, which is about Rs. 1,100. As a seaside zoo, Blackpool is no stranger to seagulls. However, they have been causing quite a nuisance by stealing food from visitors and enclosures.

The zoo has tried various every possible method in their books to deter the seagulls, including eagle-shaped kites, large statues of birds of prey, and even trained live birds. When those methods proved unsuccessful, the zoo decided to try costumed characters. Needless to say, this is turning out to be quite a popular idea.

According to Khaled Fawzy, the zoo’s head of birds, the problem got worse after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted last summer and crowds returned with their tempting snacks, reported New York Post. The seagulls went “crazy," snatching food right out of visitors’ hands. Fawzy explained that seagulls love ice cream and can even swallow a whole cone in just one go.

The zoo stated that the costume is something the seagulls haven’t seen before, and as intelligent birds, they will naturally not like it. The costume also makes a sound when the person is moving, which is another factor that the seagulls dislike. The ad for the position has gone viral, with the zoo stating that it loves all animals and that it needs a team to keep the seagulls away from main visitor dining areas.

The advertisement also mentioned that an ideal candidate “must be outgoing as, if this week is anything to go by, they will be approached for pictures by a lot of people." It went on to add, “Lively, energetic, fun, and, most importantly, an excellent flapper, will be top of the essentials list during interviews."

The zoo received applications from as far afield as Australia, India, Uganda, and war-torn Ukraine. With such a diverse group of candidates, it will be interesting to see who the zoo selects for this unusual position.

