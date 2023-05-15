'You Gave Us MS Dhoni': Chepauk Crowd's Mother's Day Poster for Thala's Mom is Too Wholesome

The Dhoni mania is off the charts! When he steps onto the field, IPL fans are transported to a whole new dimension of excitement. No arguments here - he has transformed into an awe-inspiring cricketer, triumphing over every challenge. But let’s not forget the incredible role his family, especially his parents, played in shaping his journey. So, on this Mother’s Day, how could the die-hard Thala fans cheer on their beloved CSK without a heartfelt tribute to Dhoni’s mom?

On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, as CSK clashed with KKR at the Chepauk stadium, a group of fans in the crowd expressed their gratitude to Dhoni’s mother, Devaki Ji. A poster that emerged amidst the fans captured everyone’s attention and spread like wildfire on Twitter. It simply stated, “Thank you, Devaki Ji, you gave us MSD. Happy Mother’s Day." This heartfelt gesture exemplifies the immense admiration and love that Thala has garnered throughout the years, making his parents swell with pride not just yesterday or today, but for all the tomorrows to come!

Check Out Dhoni Fans’ Mother’s Day Poster for His Mother:

As Dhoni fans showered love on his mother, another cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, made Mother’s Day extra special by sharing a delightful picture with his own mom on his official Instagram account. With a playful nod to the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in our lives, Tendulkar emphasised that there’s one thing AI can never replace - his beloved ‘Aai,’ the Marathi word for mother. In the heartwarming photo, the former cricketer is seen seeking blessings from his dear mother. Alongside the picture, Sachin wrote, “In the Age of AI, the one that is irreplaceable will always be A"AI"."

Sachin Tendulkar’s Mother’s Day Post

While the cricketing world was abuzz with Mother’s Day celebrations on May 14th, even stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took to social media to honour their mothers with heartfelt tributes.