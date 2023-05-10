You Have 10 Seconds To Guess The US City In This Optical Illusion

Optical illusions trick our minds and deceit our eyes. And the internet just can’t seem to get enough of them. These brain teasers have become the internet’s favourite pastime, tasking you to find an element hidden strategically in a particular picture. They are a fun way to test someone’s IQ and observational skills. From paintings, and pictures to real-life animals in the wilderness, anything can be an optical illusion as long as the details stay hidden. Some optical illusions even reveal your knowledge about a specific thing, just like this head-scratching riddle, which is going crazy viral on the internet.

This intriguing optical illusion will definitely help you in brushing up on your knowledge about the US. Wondering why? Well, this is because the latest picture that has been making rounds features a US city. And all you have to do is to name that city. Easy right? While it seems ridiculously easy, it might leave you puzzled just like hundreds of other Instagram users in the comments section. Guessing the right city isn’t that easy because the optical illusion shows a zoomed image of the city and focuses on a building. You need to identify the name of the US city by looking just at a building. Your time begins now. Concentrate on the image properly and use your imagination. Focus on the building, see it has a bridge in front of it.

Were you able to guess it? No? Need a hint? Okay, the city is located in the Midwest region of the US. Now, were you able to guess it? Think again. Okay, here is another hint. A very popular Marvel movie was shot in this city. And no, New York is not the right answer. If you still couldn’t guess the correct city, then don’t worry as you weren’t alone. Countless, social media users participated in this optical illusion and tried their luck in guessing the right name. Most of the users were successful in guessing the right city which is Chicago. Wondering about the Marvel movie that was shot here? It is Spider-Man. And this building is located in Chicago downtown near DuSable Bridge. While “New York" was the most popular answer in the comments section, many users misunderstood this picture from Alabama and Sitka.

