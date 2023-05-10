Young Adults With Mental Health Conditions Have an Increased Risk of Heart Attack, Study

Considered one of the major public health issues of our times, mental health disorders can have a significant impact on physical health. This is supported by the findings of a new study conducted by international researchers. They suggest that adults between the ages of 20 and 39 with mental health problems are more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke.

Physical health and mental health are intertwined, forming a whole that shapes an individual’s overall state of health. This is important to consider at a time when the mental health of global populations has deteriorated considerably, with one in eight people worldwide living with a mental disorder in 2019, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and with the consequences that this can have on physical health. Eating disorders, insomnia, exhaustion or weakening of the immune system are among the potential repercussions of mental health disorders, but they are not the only ones. A team of international researchers, mainly from South Korea and the United Kingdom, studied the impact of these disorders on the cardiovascular health of some 6.5 million adults aged 20 to 39 years.

Published in the journal, European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the study used data from the Korean National Health Insurance Service and focused on more than 6.5 million people between the ages of 20 and 39 who underwent health examinations between 2009 and 2012 and had no history of heart attack or stroke. The researchers note that the average age of the participants was 31 years, more than half were 30 years or older, and 1 in 8 study participants had a mental health condition, such as depression, anxiety or insomnia.

An impact on cardiovascular health

The scientists first determined the mental health disorders suffered by some of the participants, and then looked at a potential association between the mental disorders observed in adults aged 20 to 39 years and the risk of developing a myocardial infarction and/or an ischemic stroke after adjusting for certain factors such as age, smoking, alcohol consumption, diabetes, high blood pressure or physical activity. To do this, they followed the participants until December 2018, counting at the end of their research 16,133 myocardial infarctions and 10,509 strokes.

Their findings show that people with any kind of mental disorder were 58% and 42% more likely to suffer a heart attack or a stroke, respectively, than other participants. In detail, the risk of heart attack was 1.97 times higher for those with eating disorders, 1.73 times higher for those with insomnia, 1.72 times higher for those with depression, and 1.53 times higher for anxiety. The same was found for strokes, with a risk 1.60 times higher for depression, 1.45 times higher for insomnia, and 1.38 times higher for anxiety.

In a statement, study author Dr. Chan Soon Park of Seoul National University Hospital, Republic of Korea, said: “Patients with mental health problems are known to have a shorter life expectancy than the general population, with the majority of deaths due to physical illnesses. Our study shows that substantial numbers of young adults have at least one mental health problem, which may predispose them to heart attack and stroke. Future research should examine the cardiovascular benefits of managing psychological problems and monitoring heart health in this vulnerable group."

Previous studies have shown that physical activity — whether it’s yoga, brisk walking, fitness, or other activities — can be beneficial in improving symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress. This is further supported by a recent report presented by the WHO and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), stating that at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week could prevent 11.5 million new cases of non-communicable diseases by 2050, including depression. Another avenue to explore is the prescription of nature baths, which could be beneficial to mental health.

