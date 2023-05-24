Young Boy Sets A Powerful Example By Clearing Roadside Drain; Watch

Education is a powerful force that extends beyond textbooks and classrooms. It shapes the mind of young hearts by prompting them to reflect on social behaviours, implement moral responsibility when necessary, and this school student has mastered the essence of it. In a video shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Awanish Sharan, a young boy took on the task of clearing a clogged drain, ensuring the smooth flow of rainwater on the road.

The video begins with the kid noticing the obstacle. He steps down from his bicycle to take the initiative of solving the problem but seems hesitant as he keeps looking here and there. Many social media users assume the unsure antics of the boy might have developed from the mindset of what others might think of him. However, the internet extended honest appreciation for the good-hearted boy for using his bare hands to clean up the dirt, while also pushing accumulated water into the drain. Towards the end, the school student is seen riding back on his bicycle and leaving the camera frame. Watch the video here:

A barrage of Twitteratis hailed the youngster as a ‘true Indian’ and the perfect representation of the ‘Indian’s future.’ While many are lauding his upbringing, a few also bowed down and extended a salute to his kind gesture. A user commented, “Quality means doing the right thing when no one is watching!"

Another highlighted, “Feeling shameful to be part of this society where a kid is shy of criticism when doing noble work. We should encourage and educate our kids by showing such videos. So, that next time they can do it proudly."

One more added, “I think awareness among the people is more important for this."

Meanwhile, a user declared, “Getting hands dirty in the mud after seeing the problems of others, and his this clear mind, sense of duty, the confluence of education, upbringing, and values will definitely make this child great."

The heartwarming clip has garnered over four lakh views on Twitter. A section of the internet highlighted such profound behaviour and gesture of the youth should be rewarded to set examples and spread awareness about social responsibility.