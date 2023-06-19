Young Lioness Enters A Pride's Territory, Watch What Happens Next

Animals are quite territorial and end up fighting among themselves when their area is encroached upon. Similarly, lions too fight with other wild cats who venture into their space. Now, a video of a young lion getting cornered by lionesses is going viral. But instead of bloodshed, the video ends quite unexpectedly.

The footage begins with a group of lionesses casually lying down. Meanwhile, a young lioness tries to enter their area when the group surrounds her from all sides and starts attacking her. The youngling tries to protect herself by ferociously fighting back. She might have ended up becoming the prey but the commotion drew the attention of an alpha male of the pack who stepped in to break off the fight.

He slammed the four lionesses which allowed the intruder to escape from the near-death situation. The video is from Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. The video ends with the young running away from the pack and who will have to “look for another territory to seek refuge".

The caption of the video reads, “A young lioness trespassed a pride’s territory in Maasai Mara and paid a hefty price for it and was only saved by the male lion rushing in upon hearing the commotion." Check out the video here-