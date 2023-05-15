Young Virat Kohli Concerned for His Hairstyle in Old Video is Proof of Ultimate 'Boyish' Obsession

Team India’s premier batter Virat Kohli is one of the biggest icons in India and he enjoys a massive fan following. People of all ages follow the legendary batter both on and off-field activities. He is also known for his impeccable fashion sense as he endorses multiple big brands and is also the most-followed Indian on Instagram. Now, a video which is currently going viral is from his old teenage days. In the video, Kohli can be seen in his dapper look as he tries to protect his hair from a friend who is trying to wreck his look.

Twitter user, who goes by the name ‘Shubh’, posted this video on his social media handle. “POV: it is 2006, you spend an hour to style your hair with gel for the very first time & your friend tries to touch them," he wrote in the caption and nothing can so aptly describe the video. Kohli can be seen wearing sunglasses and his hair has been styled using a gel into spikes. A friend of his tries to make him aware of the camera but Kohli is his true candid self in the video.

Have a look:

The video, since being uploaded, has gathered over 19K views. “Boys are more possessive about their hair than their girlfriends," mocking wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “He’s a whole mood."

“Vividly remember having that hairstyle and a t-shirt that looked very similar to Kohli’s. Grateful I grew up from this phase," mentioned one Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier, Kohli became candid about his fashion sense during his early days. The icon said that when he looked at the photos he feels a bit embarrassed by the clothes he used to wear. The video which went viral showed Kohli talking about how he used to dress during his younger days and shared he used to think that he is the most stylish but get embarrassed after watching old photos.