Your Musical Tastes Are Harder to Classify Than You Think

Rock, hip-hop, techno, jazz… labeling by genre is commonplace for describing music. And yet while styles and genres play a vital role in the economics of the music industry for identification and promotion, they don’t always sit right with fans. According to a recent study, music listeners often fail to recognize their tastes in these types of classifications.

The study in question was conducted by Anne Siebrasse and Melanie Wald-Fuhrmann, two researchers at Germany’s Max Planck Research Institute in Frankfurt, and published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology. It seeks to determine how music fans perceive genres and, above all, whether they identify their tastes with them. To this end, the scientists devised a questionnaire to assess the tastes of 2,086 German music lovers for sub-genres associated with five major musical styles, namely European classical music, electronic dance music (EDM), metal, pop and rock.

This approach highlighted the different attitudes of respondents to the notion of genres and, in particular, musical sub-genres. Indeed, analysis of the questionnaires revealed the existence of four to six distinct “taste classes" among aficionados of European classical music, EDM, metal, pop and rock. Three of these classes liked all the sub-genres associated with the particular musical style to roughly the same degree (very much, moderately or rather less). The other taste classes differed in their liking or disliking of sub-genres, either easier or harder to process. “Our analyses revealed that people who like the same genre can have very different tastes if asked which sub-genres they like," said Anne Siebrasse in a statement.

