YouTube Stars MrBeast, PewDiePie Finally Met and Fans Are Awaiting 'Collab of the Century'

The ultimate YouTuber mashup has just happened! That’s right, the unstoppable MrBeast and the legendary PewDiePie have finally met face-to-face, and fans everywhere are losing their minds over the epic meet-up. MrBeast was quick to share the good news on Instagram, posting a pic of himself with the one and only Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg. “I finally met PewDiePie," he exclaimed in the caption and his post is already blowing up with likes and comments from the online community.

It looks like Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast may have gone the extra mile to make this happen, possibly even flying all the way to Japan to meet PewDiePie, who moved there from the UK last year. While we’re not sure if these two have anything up their sleeves just yet, one thing’s for sure - their fans are eagerly anticipating what they might have in store!

Although MrBeast now reigns supreme with a mind-blowing 148 million subscribers, it’s impossible to overlook the fact that he and PewDiePie have been each other’s biggest fans and supporters all along. While it’s true that MrBeast surpassed PewDiePie’s 111 million subscriber record in 2022, it was undoubtedly a bittersweet moment for fans. After all, MrBeast had been a strong ally to PewDiePie during his epic battle against T-Series, and their camaraderie had won over the hearts of millions.

In 2018, PewDiePie was embroiled in a fierce battle with T-Series for the title of the biggest YouTube channel. While he was on top of his game, an Indian music label was giving him a run for his money. Enter MrBeast, who became PewDiePie’s savior by running ads for him on billboards and during the Super Bowl, urging people to subscribe and help him maintain his lead.

Even though PewDiePie fell short in his battle against T-Series, he and MrBeast have maintained a deep respect for each other’s work. And now that they’ve finally met up, it will definitely be intriguing to see what kind of project they might come up with to give us the ultimate ‘Collab of the Century’!

