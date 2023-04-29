YouTuber Armaan Malik's Second Wife Kritika Wins Hearts With Gesture For Her Step-Son

YouTuber Armaan Malik headlines after he got married for the second time but did not divorce his first wife. Armaan Malik’s wives Kritika and Payal share a great bond with each other. Both women became mothers recently and the family could not be any happier. Armaan Malik uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel on April 28, showing Kritika preparing to visit Payal at the hospital. Payal Malik underwent a C-section delivery recently and gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl. Earlier this month, Kritika Malik, gave birth to a son, who the family has named Zaid.

In the vlog, Kritika discussed the names of Payal’s new born twins, revealing that the baby boy is named Ayan and the girl is named Tuba. The new-born girl is currently receiving medical care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital while Ayan is with Payal. Kritika, being a caring mother herself, went to see Tuba, interacted with her, and prayed for her speedy recovery.

The video shows Kritika sitting on a hospital bed and nursing Ayan. She explained that Payal has a cough, which has made it difficult for her to breastfeed her twins. As a result, the doctor recommended that Kritika nurse the babies. This was a touching act that highlighted the loving relationship between Payal and Kritika. Kritika’s mother is taking care of Payal at the hospital and providing her with a lot of support while her kid is in the NICU.

Upon seeing the video, fans went all out to laud Armaan Malik’s family for being so close to each other. One user wrote, “One thing I love about you guys is that you give regular updates about your family and in this way, you stay connected with your YouTube family. Congratulations to your extended family members, Armaan!"

Another fan commented, “This guy radiates so much positive energy that he has a tendency to uplift everyone’s mood."

People also praised the bond between Kritika and Payal Malik. “Kritika Didi is such a pure-hearted person. She takes care of her family very well. God bless the kids and family. Stay blessed," a comment read.

