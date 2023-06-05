YouTuber Builds Luxurious House Worth Rs 20 Lakh For His Pet Dog On Birthday

Dog parents can be really picky and obsessed about taking care of their pets. And it literally has no limit. Take YouTuber Brent Rivera, for instance, who took dog pampering to a whole new level by building a dream house worth USD 25,000 (roughly Rs 20.5 lakh) for his beloved canine companion on its first birthday. The extravagant dog house boasts luxurious amenities, including a mini fridge, a bedroom, a custom television exclusively playing squirrel videos and even a clothing rack.

Now, the 25-year-old content creator’s gesture of love for his pet Charley has captured the attention of dog lovers everywhere. “I BUILT A $25,000 DREAM DOG HOUSE," Rivera captioned the video.

Brent Rivera spared no expense in celebrating Charly’s first birthday in style. He even documented the entire process of constructing and decorating the extravagant residence, showcasing his dedication and love for his furry friend.

After the loss of his previous dog, Becker, Charly has become Brent’s best friend over the past year.

He said, “It was extremely hard for me because I felt like I would never have a dog like that ever again. That was until Charly came into my life. She’ll never be Becker but she is amazing in her own way. So I wanted to do something special for her for her first birthday."

Brent Rivera, who has over 26 million subscribers on YouTube, gave his audience a captivating video tour, where he showcased every detail. The interior was thoughtfully designed with a comfortable bed, a cosy bean bag, a stylish sofa, and even a tiny coffee table. Adorned with framed photos of Charly and Brent, a mini-fridge and a TV.

To mark his pet’s ownership over the house, a beautiful golden-lettered sign proudly says, Charly’s House.

The YouTuber made Charly’s birthday celebration truly unforgettable, as he invited a delightful group of furry friends to the party. The surprises didn’t stop there. Brent presented Charly with an adorable new puppy companion named Ollie.

Social media users have expressed their happiness and excitement, sharing in the joy of the grand party and the heartwarming bond between Charly, Ollie and their loving owner.

One user couldn’t help but smile and laugh throughout the entire video.

Another person highlighted Brent’s extra effort and wrote, “The way Charlie ran over to Ollie and how Brent actually built Charlie a house. I love how Brent always puts extra effort in to his videos."

A user even jokingly stated that she deserves a luxurious dog house worth “$50,000 (Rs 40 lakh)."

Another user humorously commented, “It’s funny how Charly is living a healthier and better lifestyle than some of us here."

In a surprising turn of events, Brent Rivera made an exciting promise to his viewers. He stated, “If the video gets 300,000 likes, then we’re gonna build a dog hotel."

The heartwarming video capturing these precious moments has already garnered over 7 million viewers.