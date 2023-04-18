YouTuber Casey Neistat Used GPT-4 to Create a Vlog and the Result is 'Inhuman'

YouTuber Casey Neistat used GPT-4 to write and direct a vlog and the results were, predictably, quite ‘inhuman’. The vlog was scripted and directed by AI, and Casey shot the video accordingly with the specific instructions given by GPT-4 as per the prompts it had been supplied. The video involved a tour of downtown Manhattan, with GPT-4 (via Casey) taking the viewers through some of the notable spots in the area.

With perfunctory descriptions of places and robotic expressions in the veins of “wow, that’s incredible", we suppose you could say the whole vlog sounds like… it was written by AI. In the end, Casey expressed his disappointment in how the vlog turned out. He remarked that when one comes across a great piece of art, they feel something because they know that the artist felt something in the moment when they created the piece.

Casey added that the vlog written by GPT-4 sounded soulless, echoing the school of thought that believes that AI art could never match upto what can be created by human beings. Check out the whole video here.

The video triggered some discussions on Twitter as well.

Could people reach a middle ground with AI? What do you think?

