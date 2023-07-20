YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Responds to CarryMinati's Parody Vlogger Video, Tweet Goes Viral

In a recent vlog that set the internet ablaze, the renowned YouTuber CarryMinati, aka Ajey Nagar, unleashed his razor-sharp roasting skills and mischievous wit. Titled “Daily Vloggers Parody," the video featured him mimicking popular daily vloggers, including Gaurav Taneja aka The Flying Beast, Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji, Sourav Joshi, and Armaan Malik. Although CarryMinati clarified that it was all in good fun, it seems that The Flying Beast was displeased with the portrayal and expressed his anger on Twitter.

“For people asking.. NO @CarryMinati did not ask my permission before making that video. Jab khud ke ‘content cycle’ pe baat aati hai, to har koi fisal jata hai. My Reply coming tomorrow (20 July) 5 PM," he wrote on Twitter.

The real drama unfolded when CarryMinati hilariously imitated The Flying Beast, donning fake muscles to look ‘pumpy’ like the renowned pilot and bodybuilder. From sipping chai like a pro to endearing moments with his daughter Rasbhari, the parody hit all the right notes, and it didn’t stop there! Even the Flying Beast’s lovely wife, Ritu Rathee, who frequently graces his vlogs, wasn’t spared in this laughter-filled extravaganza. A woman imitated her too, adding an extra dose of amusement to the mix.

But not all vloggers featured in CarryMinati’s masterpiece responded in the same way. While Technical Guruji took it in good spirits and left a witty comment in response to the playful jibe CarryMinati made in his video, writing, “Yeh wala comment bhi sone ke phone se", the Flying Beast seemed to take it personally.

Intriguingly, CarryMinati and The Flying Beast had a previously harmonious relationship, frequently collaborating and sharing glimpses of their camaraderie online.