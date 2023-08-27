YouTuber 'IShowSpeed' Celebrates 20 Million Followers By Crashing Into The System, Watch Viral Video

YouTuber Darren “IShowSpeed" recently reached 20 million subscribers on the streaming platform. Before reaching the milestone, the content creator’s took a jibe at him collectively by unsubscribing from his channel. Darren became impatient and he pleaded with his audience to assist him in accomplishing the goal. However, it only took him a few more seconds to reach 20 million subscribers.

To celebrate this special occasion, Darren delivered an inspiring speech and then crashed into his setup. As the screen faded to black, IShowSpeed was heard gasping.

In the live stream, you can see his room decorated and he bursts a party popper as soon as he hits 20 million. Here, have a look at the video:

Meanwhile, earlier, in June, the American YouTuber made headlines after he met his idol Cristiano Ronaldo in Lisbon during Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Euro 2024 qualifiers. At that time, IShowSpeed had over 17 million subscribers on YouTube. He often expressed his admiration for the Portuguese star footballer.

