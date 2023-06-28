YouTuber Makes World's Largest iPhone Measuring 8 Feet And It's Fully Functional

The iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple’s biggest iPhone variant, boasts a 6.7-inch display. But this title has been snatched by a recent variant crafted by YouTuber Matthew Beem. Beem went viral after he posted the video about building this iPhone that holds the title for being the world’s largest, measuring an astounding 8 feet. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that this device is fully operational, functioning just like a standard iPhone.

Although this iPhone has all the features, the biggest problem is carrying it. The YouTuber himself carried this phone in a cart. The touchscreen of a TV has been used in this mobile as its display screen which is connected to a Mac mini. Along with this, the facility of lock button, volume button and button for music has also been provided.

In the video, Matthew Beem shows how he builds the phone from scratch. Once he finished constructing the phone, he took it to the bustling streets of New York to showcase its features. With the enormous device, he captured photos and videos, engaged in gaming sessions and effortlessly made payments through Apple Pay. To further impress his audience, Been initiated a FaceTime call with one of his viewers from India.