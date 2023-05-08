YouTuber MrBeast Helps 2,000 Amputees in Cambodia Walk Again in Heartwarming Video

YouTuber MrBeast AKA Jimmy Donaldson has now helped 2000 amputees in Cambodia walk again. The YouTuber, known for his grand-scale philanthropic projects, partnered with an organisation called Exceed Worldwide that has been helping amputees for free for 30 years. The video, posted on MrBeast’s supplementary channel Beast Philanthropy, shows a harrowing portrait of amputees in Cambodia who, for lack of money, face a host of accessibility problems including access to education and employment.

Cambodia is a country undergoing a landmine crisis- a product of war- which affects countless who become disabled after accidentally stepping into mines. The people thus affected seldom get the care they need to access a completely fulfilling life. The video also showed how the clinics that help amputees are on the verge of shutdown.

MrBeast helped fund prosthetic limbs for 2000 amputees in the country. The video specifically showed the journeys of two women who got prosthetic limbs and ushered hope that they would be able to access better education and employment afterwards.

Cambodians in the comments were appreciative of MrBeast’s gesture. “Thanks for coming to my country! Although I didn’t get to meet you I’m proud of what you did. Cambodia has thousands of landmines that were planted back in the Khmer Rouge in 1975-1979. Most of them are still here to this day and poor kids die or get injured and lose their legs by stepping on them. Seeing all those people’s happy faces restores my faith in humanity," one YouTube commenter wrote.

“On behalf of my country Cambodia, we really appreciate your efforts towards our country. Thank you for all you’ve done it has been a pleasure to have you here in our country, and we hope you have a pleasant stay!" One YouTube user wrote.

Earlier, MrBeast had given away clothes worth $2,700,000 to people in need as part of another philanthropic project. He ran an initiative to have $2,700,000 worth of unused and overproduced clothes donated to people of the Hopi tribe who live in northeastern Arizona. He also donated 13 tons of fresh and non-perishable food items to the community.

