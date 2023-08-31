YouTuber Pays Rent for Strangers in Mexico, Heartwarming Video Has People Saying 'That Was Epic'

Mexican-American YouTuber Juan Carlos Gonzalez, popularly known as ‘ThatWasEpic’, is making headlines for his latest YouTube video. The YouTuber is garnering praise for his heartwarming gesture where he paid rent for Mexican people. The video starts with Juan visiting a stranger’s house in Mexico. While speaking to the man, he asks how much rent he has to pay for this house. After his response, he asks “Will you give me a chance to pay your rent." On agreeing, he gives money to all the family members in the house.

In the video, the YouTuber can be seen interacting with families and strangers. People can be seen narrating their stories while speaking to Juan. The YouTuber also meets a man who is seen cleaning a field on his tractor. Thanking him for his efforts, the YouTuber hands him some money. On interacting with him he gets to know that the man is cleaning the place just for a cause.

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered a lot of praise from people all across the world. “Man… you bring tears of absolute joy to all of our eyes. You have a successful model and are investing your money wisely in your family, your people and your community. Basically it doesn’t get much better than that. Most people who get money tend to leave where they are from and forget about the place that raised them… not you Mr.Scrappy.. Not you!. Bravo!" wrote a YouTube user. Another person wrote, “Mexico is such a beautiful country. Everyone needs a boost sometimes so this was amazing to see you helping people. This is my first video I’m watching…. I’ve now subscribed! I love it! So awesome."

