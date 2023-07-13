Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » YouTuber PewDiePie And His Wife Marzia Welcome Their Baby Boy Björn, Fans Congratulate

YouTuber PewDiePie And His Wife Marzia Welcome Their Baby Boy Björn, Fans Congratulate

'Congratulations' pour in as YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, and his wife Marzia welcome their first child into the world

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 09:58 IST

New Delhi, India

YouTuber PewDiePie And His Wife Marzia Welcome Their Baby Boy Björn. (Image: Instagram/@PewDiePie)
YouTuber PewDiePie And His Wife Marzia Welcome Their Baby Boy Björn. (Image: Instagram/@PewDiePie)

YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, and his wife Marzia have welcomed their first child into the world. The couple took to social media to share the exciting news as they revealed the name of their newborn son, Björn. Seems like the Swedish YouTuber is all set to embrace fatherhood. For those who don’t know, PewDiePie is one of the biggest content creators in the world. He has dominated YouTube for years. However, he took a backseat in the last few years and has now shifted his focus to family and personal life. Earlier, in February, the couple revealed the news of having a baby by sharing a heartwarming video on their Instagram handles. “We are having a baby!" the couple wrote in the caption along with red heart and smiling face emojis.

Also Read: Woman Aggressively Breaks TV Screen After She Catches Son Watching ‘Hentai’, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Now, again, taking to Instagram, the couple shared the wonderful news with their followers. They did so by posting a series of adorable photos. “11 / 07 / 2023 Welcome to the family, little Björn," read the caption.

Here, have a look:

Ever since the revelation, many people took to social media handles and congratulated the YouTuber. “Baby Björn is gonna get free slushies his whole life," commented a fan on the Instagram post. Another person mentioned, “I know you guys will be amazing parents. Congratulations."

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Also Read: Could Music Help Combat Developmental Language Disorder in Children?

    The YouTuber tied the knot with Marzia in 2019. Marzia is also an internet personality and regularly posts about fashion and design. PewDiePie and Marzia have set major couple goals multiple times.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 13, 2023, 09:58 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 09:58 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App