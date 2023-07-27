YouTuber Says Pomegranate He Ordered From Swiggy Tastes Like Nail Paint, Internet Explains Why

YouTuber Samdish Bhatia took to Instagram and shared an image of a pomegranate box that he had ordered from Swiggy Instamart. His aim was to put forward a grievance against the app. Samdish claimed that he could smell and taste nail polish while eating the fruit seeds. Taking to his official Instagram handle, he shared an image of the box along with a caption that stated as soon as he tasted it, he could smell something familiar, which was more like ‘nail polish.’

“Ordered this packet of pomegranate (anaar) today from Swiggy Instamart. I don’t say it lightly. As soon as I took a spoonful and put it in my mouth, I could smell and taste something familiar. It was… wait for it… N..a..il polish. Yes, God Swear. No crosses," he wrote in the caption.

The post, since being uploaded, went viral and caught a lot of attention on social media. Samdish further claimed that despite spitting it all out, he suffered from a “burnt tongue." Here is the viral post:

One person came forward and explained the scientific reason behind the same. “Pomegranate seeds which start to go bad smell and taste like nail polish remover because of the yeast eating up the sugar. I doubt they would add nail polish for colour, that’s not at all a cost effective way to colour large amounts of pomegranate," an Instagram user wrote. Another person mentioned, “It’s because of yeasts breaking down sugars from the fruit. It smells like a nail paint probably because it wasn’t freshly seeded."