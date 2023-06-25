YouTuber Shares Footage of Trip in Titan Submarine Just Days Before Implosion

The world is in great shock after the Titan Submarine tragedy. The submarine, on its daring expedition to the Titanic shipwreck site, descended to a depth of 13,000 feet beneath the sea’s surface. But who would have thought that things would take such a tragic turn? The submersible tragically imploded near the spot where Titanic sank. The catastrophic implosion claimed the lives of all five individuals aboard the vessel.

Now, YouTuber Jake Koehler, who goes by the name ‘DALLMYD’ took to his channel and shared an exclusive footage from inside the submarine just a few weeks before the accident. In the description of the video, he mentioned that this is his personal experience with OceanGate Expeditions during Mission III, 2023.

In the video, he mentioned how if his dive would’ve been canceled, it would be him inside the submarine today. The

YouTuber, along with his girlfriend, shared how his journey started. Stockton Rush is also a part of this video and can be seen giving instructions. Towards the end of the video, the YouTuber can be seen boarding the submarine and sharing an unimaginable experience.

Here, have a look for yourself:

