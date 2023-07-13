YouTuber Throws Momo Party For 500 People In Uttarakhand Village

A plate of delectable momos is loved by all, especially in the rainy season. Savouring a plate of hot steaming momos in the lap of mountains is another kind of experience. A north Indian village Buranskhanda in Uttarakhand’s Dhanaulti, went lucky last month when Youtuber Ashwani Thapa hosted a massive momo party for 500 people.

The YouTuber prepared 1,800 dumplings to satisfy the hunger of 500 people. He arranged the paperware like plates and glasses for the big momo bash. And that was not all! He set up the DJ and carpet for the party and organised fun games to entertain the people at the party.

Everything was set until a temporary roadblock came in the way. Due to torrential rains and fierce weather, the YouTuber was about to cancel the party at the last moment, assuming that no one would turn up. He got a flicker of hope when he saw young guests arriving at the party. His momo party coincided with Father’s Day, hence he, along with his guests, cut a big cake to celebrate the occasion.

In the description of his YouTube video, he said, “Thank my brother for coming from Rishikesh without sleeping all night, just to help me out with the video. This video is part of my Mission One Million Project. My goal is to get 1 million subscribers before returning to my home. If you want to help me achieve my goal, be sure to send Ashwani home with a subscription!"

People from all walks of life came to his party and savoured the spicy momos. Thapa along with his brothers is seen cleaning the room after hosting the party.

There are many heartfelt comments on this video. One of the users commented, “There’s not even a single sec where I’ve stopped smiling while watching this ."

While another user said, “This video is wholesome and you’re doing amazing work, everything is so perfect loved it."

He added, “So so wholesome bhai. Loved every bit of it."