YouTuber Unboxes ‘Factory Sealed’ iPhone After Spending Rs 32 Lakh In Auction

For technology enthusiasts, owning and using vintage products can be a thrilling experience, and the original iPhone holds a special place in the hearts of many. Over the years, several sealed iPhones have been auctioned off, with one selling for a record USD 63,000 (Rs 51 lakh) in February and another with a mysterious ‘Lucky You’ sticker selling for USD 40,320 (Rs 32 lakh) in April. In a surprising video, popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee revealed that he was the winning bidder for the rare ‘factory sealed’ original iPhone.

Marques emphasized in the video, titled “I spent $40,000 to unbox a sealed original iPhone", that finding an original, unopened iPhone that has never been touched by human hands is incredibly rare and that many people have been scammed while trying to obtain one. He further stated that the value of an unopened device is so high that some people reseal a used device and sell it as if it was never opened before.

Marques elaborated on how he participated in the auction and acquired the rare iPhone by saying, “it’s not like a normal auction site, like ebay.com, where you just click a button and you win. This is an actual auction."

“The iPhone was item number 203 and so when they got to 203, I logged into the site and I had my initial offer placed, which was the minimum of USD 32,000 (Rs 26 lakh). The contents have been x-rayed, verified. ‘Going once, going twice, sold to the online bidder, moving on.’ I just won, like that was the moment when I committed to figuring this whole thing out," YouTuber, Marques Brownlee added.

He also said the sales tax, bidding premium and shipping fee took the whole expense to USD 40,000 (approx Rs 32 lakh).

As Marques unboxed the original iPhone and its accessories, the video takes die-hard fans of the brand on a nostalgic journey. Apart from the device, viewers get a glimpse of the original manuals, a 30-pin charging dock, a charging cable, an ‘iPhone’ embossed cleaning cloth and the iconic earpods.

The original sealed iPhone was auctioned at Wright auction, and to ensure its authenticity and factory seal, the auction site included X-ray pictures that showed the original device and accessories inside the sealed box.

