YouTuber's ATM Robbery Prank Takes A Painful Turn; Watch

A YouTube prank took a disastrous turn as a prankster ended up with a broken nose during a staged ATM robbery. The fake robbery was staged by three YouTubers Daniel Maran, Robert Milazzo, and George Proestos. The incident, which appears to be frightening beyond belief, was initially shared on YouTube by the channel Reckless Youth.

In the viral video, a hooded robber aggressively confronts a young man near an ATM machine, seemingly attempting to steal the cash he just withdrew. The incident triggers an immediate response from shocked onlookers who rush to help the victim. However, unbeknownst to them, the attack was staged. Two concerned passersby quickly intervene, attempting to retrieve the man’s stolen wallet, unaware of the prank unfolding before them.

But things quickly escalate when a man watching the tussle runs toward them only to land a massive punch on the thief’s face. It leaves the robber’s face covered in blood. While the heroic strangers believe they have successfully stopped the bad guy and the attempted robbery. The thief reveals “It’s a prank" but it is already too late. The man who ended up with a broken nose and bloodied face is suggested to be George Proestos. Their plan to fool innocent shoppers horribly backfired, while also drawing wide criticism from online users as well.

During an interaction with Daily News, Daniel Maran, a member of Reckless Youth said the prank was done as a social experiment to observe if people would help a stranger getting robbed. He also spoke about the flak thrown their way, “Every single comment has been negative, saying how stupid we are, how dumb this prank is."

The YouTuber added he had never imagined the reaction to their prank would turn out to be so pessimistic. “Honestly, I didn’t think it would be that negative. I thought we’d get a few people saying this is a silly prank but literally almost every single comment is a hate comment," he added.

Notably, the video of the prank was shared on YouTube along with other fake thefts performed by the group.