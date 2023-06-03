'You've Been Terminated': Arnold Schwarzenegger's Epic Response To Troll Wins Internet

You cannot body-shame the Terminator and this troll has now learned it the hard way. When Arnold Schwarzenegger came across a hate comment about his biceps on Twitter, he literally responded with some muscle flex, leaving fans drooling over his toned physique even at 75. The inciting moment of it all was a fan-related review wherein a person highly praised the actor’s performance in his new movie Fubar. The tweet was shared alongside a popular GIF featuring Arnold flexing his toned biceps.

Reacting to the GIF, a troll body-shamed the Terminator fame about not maintaining his fitness level. “That’s Arnold’s bicep in Predator back in the 1980s, he won’t show his biceps now, it’s disappointing that he doesn’t keep them looking good, even at 75 a man can have nice biceps," said the troll.

When the comment caught the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger, he didn’t hold back from silencing the hater with his epic response. The Hollywood veteran shared a photograph of him grinding at the gym, building up some muscles, and flexing his ever-so-toned biceps. Take a look at the photo here:

As soon as Arnold’s epic response surfaced online, it gained massive traction on Twitter. While many users couldn’t fame how could anyone even try to body-shame the Commando actor, others called him an inspiration, legend, and a GOAT, urging him to keep moving forward. There was also a section that had rib-trickling comments to make about the troll. A Twitterati said, “Give them the 15 minutes of shame they asked for. Love it."

Another commented, “A picture can tell more than a thousand words is truly applied here."

Advertisement

Advertisement

One more joked, “You have just been terminated."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A user said, “Imagine trying to mock Arnold about muscles."

Advertisement

Advertisement

One more prayed, “I wish I could look this good at 75!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

The toned photograph of Arnold Schwarzenegger has amassed over 25.6 million views on Twitter.

Last seen as Luke Brunner in Fubar, the actor now gears up to feature in David Sandberg’s martial arts comedy sequel Kung Fury 2.