Home » Viral » Zayn Malik Trolled For Poster of Comeback Song, Desis Say 'Fire The Editor'

Zayn Malik gets trolled by desis for the poster of his new song. Here is what people have to say.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 13:44 IST

Zayn Malik Trolled For Poster of Comeback Song, Desis Say 'Fire The Editor'. (Image: Twitter/@Zaynmalik)

Zayn Malik has finally made a comeback with the release of his new song in two years. Titled ‘Love Like This,’ the summer anthem released on Friday. Zayn looks dapper in the video wearing a red and black motorcycle jacket as he tries hard to seek the attention of his love interest. However, it is the poster of the song that did not go well with a section of people. Desis left no stone unturned in trolling the American singer.

Many also compared Zayn with Yo Yo Honey Singh and said that the poster is similar to that of ‘some Punjabi artist’s album cover.’ Many also criticised him for the way he looked. “fire the editor dawg. why does he look like he’s starring in a low budget South Indian movie," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “he looks like he’s about to sing tu aaja mere close milta na mauka roz i want you my baby mujhe dey dey love dose."

Here are a few tweets:

The One Direction alum has his debut single for Mercury Records. The music video has been directed by Ivanna Borin and Frank Borin and was shot in New York.

    Meanwhile, earlier, Zayn penned a note of gratitude for all his well-wishers, who extended constant support to him throughout the highs and lows of his career. Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote, “I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me."

    first published: July 23, 2023, 13:44 IST
    last updated: July 23, 2023, 13:44 IST
