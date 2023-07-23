Zayn Malik Trolled For Poster of Comeback Song, Desis Say 'Fire The Editor'

Zayn Malik has finally made a comeback with the release of his new song in two years. Titled ‘Love Like This,’ the summer anthem released on Friday. Zayn looks dapper in the video wearing a red and black motorcycle jacket as he tries hard to seek the attention of his love interest. However, it is the poster of the song that did not go well with a section of people. Desis left no stone unturned in trolling the American singer.

Many also compared Zayn with Yo Yo Honey Singh and said that the poster is similar to that of ‘some Punjabi artist’s album cover.’ Many also criticised him for the way he looked. “fire the editor dawg. why does he look like he’s starring in a low budget South Indian movie," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “he looks like he’s about to sing tu aaja mere close milta na mauka roz i want you my baby mujhe dey dey love dose."

Here are a few tweets:

The One Direction alum has his debut single for Mercury Records. The music video has been directed by Ivanna Borin and Frank Borin and was shot in New York.